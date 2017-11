Sign Up For Our Newsletter:

Watch Tha Dogg Pound members Kurupt & Daz Dillinger backstage with Madd Hatta of the Madd Hatta Morning Show before performing at 97.9 The Box’s H-Town West Fest!

Tha Dogg Pound reveals multiple albums on the way, advice for young rappers, & more!

