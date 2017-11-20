Report: No One Is Quite Sure What Omarosa Does In Trump Administration

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Elaina Plott reports that while the Apprentice star has a top salary and a high-ranking job at the White House, when the reporter spent time with Omarosa, it was all about the wedding she was planning.

Plott reached out to Donald Trump’s communications director for the Office of Public Liaison and asked what her day-to-day consists of, and Manigault’s reply was simple: “Everything.”

When Plott met with Omarosa for part one of what was supposed to be a two-part interview, the reality TV star explained that it was “a very, very busy day” because it was the day of her bridal party luncheon at the White House. So, the interview turned into Omarosa being “shadowed” by the reporter.“You can see me in action,” Manigault claimed.

“Omarosa’s White House life is a constant blend of the weighty business of the U.S. government and the never-ending personal demands of that very moment,” according to Potts.

“She orders grits and sausage from the mess, which, for reasons that remain unclear, we do not pick up, but instead sashay along to the next task.”

Shadowing the close Trump ally revealed her hard image was softened a little by shouts of “Hey, girl!” and “later, gator” to fellow colleagues.

When her fiancé calls, Manigault answers with a request to call back on her “secure line.”

“At some point we are looking for a certain Josh, though we don’t ever locate him,” Plott says of following Omarosa around the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. The reporter revealed she never found out why this “Josh” was needed.

“As we knock on the door to one office, she finally muffles an answer as to what we’re doing: ‘…the faith communities, does anyone need to be blessed…’”

Plott asked Republicans what their impressions were of the reality star’s whirlwind morning.

“Wait, Hope [Hicks] let you follow [Omarosa] around?” one source asked Plott. Hicks wasn’t chairing the communications office at the time. “So Sean [Spicer] let you?” Spicer wasn’t leading the department then either. “Christ,” the source replied. “No one in the comms department knew a random reporter was walking around the West Wing. This is why people think we’re a sh*t show.”

Since >Gen. John Kelly took over as Chief of Staff, there are rumors that Manigault is on the outs.

“Before Kelly, any right-wing extremist could barrel into the Oval Office and slap their personal manifesto on the boss’ desk to putrefy into government policy,” comedian Samantha Bee said during a September episode.

The second half of the interview never took place.

“In a trend familiar to lovelorn folks nationwide, Omarosa ghosted me. Dozens of calls, emails, and texts over the course several months have gone unreturned.”

Plott revealed that she “learned little more than the fact that she was getting married,” when searching for what exactly Manigault did all day.

