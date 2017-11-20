Recap: 2017 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards was giving us a LOT this year. Diana Ross ruled the stage, Christina Aguilera almost left us speechless with her tribute to Whitney Houston, and DJ Khaled had the best speech of the night.

There were tributes, death-defying performances, breakout sets, and so much more. It was a party. In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of the night!

Pink & Kelly Clarkson Team Up

With multiple shootings, a series of devastating hurricanes, ongoing racial tensions, and seemingly endless revelations of sexual assault from all corners of the entertainment industry, it’s been a tough year for everyone. Pink and Kelly Clarkson linked up to open the showsupply some hope in their duet with Everybody Hurts. They’re not two singers you tend to think of at the same time, but their voice fit together.

Hey, Tracee

Tracee Ellis Ross came out looking like her mama, Diana Ross, for her monologue. She was a delightful shift in the vibe as she gave her mother multiple shoutouts and said hello to her entire family.

She also dropped an interesting tidbit that she and her mom are the first mother-daughter team to host the American Music Awards.

Demi Lovato Turns It Up

Demi Lovato brought the mood up with her performance of Sorry, Not Sorry. It was a whole party on stage, and her dancers were feeling the fantasy! Demi came to give everyone a show, and she delivered.

And it’d be nice of @ddlovato to take it easy on us, but nahhhh. That performance was ! #DEMIxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/APz8JFZBNT — AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017

T’Challa Has Arrived

Chadwick Boseman, who plays T’Challa in the Black Panther, came to present the first award of the night for Pop/Rock Duo/Group. The fact that he presented was slightly more intriguing to us than who won (Imagine Dragons).

That said, Imagine Dragons took the opportunity to call for more unity and more love during their acceptance speech, keeping on-theme for the night.

Welcome Back, American Idol

Tracee switched into a black sequin jumpsuit and thigh-high boots to announce that the return of American Idol starts tonight! As she revealed, three auditions would air throughout the evening to welcome the show to ABC. Suddenly, Kelly Clarkson being such a huge part of the show makes sense. That said, her set was absolute fire.

Yaaasss, Tracee

As expected, Tracee was serving looks the entire night. And some of her ensembles seemed a little inspired by Diana Ross. Given that Ms. Ross was being honored tonight, it’s only right!

Nick & All His Ladies

Nick Jonas surrounded himself with sirens with a troupe of sirens for his performance.

Selena’s Creepy Comeback

A newly blonde Selena Gomez found herself in the middle of a wreck in the woods for her return to the stage with The Wolves. This was her first performance of the year, and she stumbled around the immersive set to keep on theme. Her backup dancers supplied the right amount of creepiness for the song.

Pretty Girls Go To Work

Kelly Rowland and Kat Graham were a sight to behold as they did Niall Horan the favor of introducing his performance for Slow Hands. Niall’s performance was pretty good, but we loved how much fun the girls were having with it.

Slay, Ciara! Slay!

Ciara looked every stitch of breathtaking while presenting the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song.

All DJ Khaled Does Is Win

DJ Khaled immediately gave honor to God upon receiving his award before thanking his son, Asahd, for executive producing his latest album. He also showed his fiance and everyone in creation for the victory, adding that Diana Ross sings All I Do Is Win at all of her shows. He also dopped a special announcement before exiting the stage.

Christina Aguilera Pays Tribute To Whitney Houston

Viola Davis had the honor presenting the tribute to Whitney Houston for the 25th Anniversary of the Bodyguard. And that was the high-point.

As much as we love Christina Aguilera, there was something missing. The medley took some interesting turns in the songs, cutting certain lines. It was a bit confusing to listen to. Her contemporaries in the audience didn’t quite seem to know how to react to Christina’s set at first. But by the third song, they were into it–most of all Pink!

Somewhere, Brandy is pissed that she didn’t get to do this tribute.

Mixing It Up

Sunday was a night for collaborations, and the mashup between Khalid and Imagine Dragons was the most hype of them all.

Lady Gaga Feels The Love From DC

Lady Gaga checked in from her show in washington, D.C. to peform The Cure. She was overcome with emotion when she accepted the award for Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock moments later.

Glorious Time For A Break

Macklemore came out to perform Glorious. We went to get a drink of water and stretch. Nothing was missed.

Stay Goes Classic

Zedd and Alessia Cara’s Stay was on everyone’s radio all summer, but this performance brought something different than the usual bright and carefree tone of the song. Dropping the electonic music, Alessia was backd by Zedd on piano and strings. It gave us something a little more heartfelt. We’ll need a copy of this rendition!

Pink Flies High

If Pink isn’t soaring through the sky these days, she’s not performing. However, she took a new angle on her act for Beautiful Trauma as she did her aerial acrobatics on the side of the JW Marriott. Her stage was perpendicular to the sidewalk, and she didn’t miss a note. It was sight to behold.

Linkin Park Wins

Linkin Park popped up at the AMAs to accept the Alternative Artist Award and dedicated it to their fallen lead singer, Chester Bennington. They urged fans and everyone under the sound of their voice to value life and treasure every moment they’re given.

BTS Makes Their AMAs Debut

BTS came over from Korea to grace the stage, and the entire audienece was here for it. They crowd went nuts when these guys came out, and everyone knew the words. It’s possible that they got the biggest reaction of any newcomer to the AMA stage becase they did not come to play. In short, they brought down the house with some vocals and dance moves–no elaborate set required

OMG, It’s Obamas

We miss Barack and Michelle Obama so much. The iconic power couple popped in with a video message to briefly remind every viewer why Diana Ross deserves the life time achievement award.

Ladies an Gentleman, Diana Ross

Although Tracee was hosting the AMAs, her brother, Evan, got to introduce Diana’s tribute. Diana Ross emerged in all of her divalicious glory to preform a set that remind the masses that they don’t call her The Boss for nothing! If you’ve never been to a Diana Ross, this set gave you a taste of the magic.

Although Diana has worked exceedingly hard to get where she is, her performance was overflowing with gratitude. And she she pulled her entire family on stage to share the moment with her. And her loved ones were only too excited to present her with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement. There was no better way to wrap up the show.

