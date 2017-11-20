The Walking Dead Recap: Trailer Confessions With Father Gabriel

Episode 5, “The Big Scary U” is the second best episode of the season of The Walking Dead.

This episode opens up with an unusually long opening monologue that was completely dedicated to flashbacks. We get some clarity as to what happened between Negan, his generals and Gregory before Rick and the crew showed up starting trouble. Basically, it was just Gregory doing his best to talk his way out of Negan bashing his head in with Lucille before the meeting was interrupted.

An interesting exchange takes place betweenand Negan after Simon says he believes Gregory and introduces a plan. Negan wasn’t feeling the idea and made sure Simon remembered who was in charge.

Now let’s get into the meat of this interesting episode, shall we?

Continued On The Next Page

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: