Da Brat Is Here For Stove Top Stuffing’s Stretch-Pants For Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and everyone is preparing to sit down with family and stuff their faces with the best meal of the year. For some people, that preparation consists of dieting or working out. For others, however, it means finding the best ways to comfortably gorge themselves with all the food they could desire.

Kraft’s Stove Top Stuffing has decided to aid those folks by rolling out their all-new Thanksgiving dinner pants. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

