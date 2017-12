Check Out The New Classix 102.9!

Hello Boom listener. Unfortunately Boom 102.9 is no longer apart of our Radio One Atlanta cluster of stations, but we would like to introduce you to our all new Classix 102.9!

Welcome to the all new Classix 102.9, Atlanta’s only place for Classic R&B. It is our pleasure to announce that Classix 102.9 is now the new home for the Tom Joyner Morning Show and D.L. Hugely Show.

Tom Joyner Morning Show Starts Jan 13th, 2018

You will also be able to stay on top of the latest news and entertainment right here on MyclassixATL.com

Th D.L. Hughley Show Starts Jan 3rd, 2018

