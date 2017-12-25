Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K's "Uranus" Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted December 25, 2017
Special K opened his signature “News You Can’t Use” segment with yet another Uranus joke aimed at Gary With Da Tea. Rickey Smiley checked Special K because it is far from the first time that he has used such a joke.

Special K, however, didn’t take the criticism so well. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

