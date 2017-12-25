Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K’s “Uranus” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K opened his signature “News You Can’t Use” segment with yet another Uranus joke aimed at Gary With Da Tea. Rickey Smiley checked Special K because it is far from the first time that he has used such a joke.

Special K, however, didn’t take the criticism so well. Click on the audio player to hear more from Special K‘s News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

