Rickey Smiley Talks About Turning Into A Fan Of His Own Cast [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted December 26, 2017
With the release of Headkrack‘s new single, Rickey Smiley is overwhelmed with happiness and pride in his beloved co-workers and their accomplishments. He remarks at how “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” wouldn’t be what it is without its incredibly talented cast, and the hard work they put not only into the show, but into their individual careers on the weekends and after hours.

Then, he has the whole room squealing over his announcement of a Christmas surprise from him to the cast! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

