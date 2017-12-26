Rickey Smiley Talks About Turning Into A Fan Of His Own Cast [EXCLUSIVE]

With the release of Headkrack‘s new single, Rickey Smiley is overwhelmed with happiness and pride in his beloved co-workers and their accomplishments. He remarks at how “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” wouldn’t be what it is without its incredibly talented cast, and the hard work they put not only into the show, but into their individual careers on the weekends and after hours.
Then, he has the whole room squealing over his announcement of a Christmas surprise from him to the cast! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
The Latest:
Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
1. James Fortune & Headkrack
2. Headkrack
3.
4. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
5. 'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere
6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
7. Headkrack
8. Headkrack
9. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Headkrack
10. Gary With Da Tea, Kat Graham, Headkrack, Demetrius Shipp Jr
11. Headkrack
12. Headkrack & Jamal Woolard
13. Debra Antney & Headkrack & Da Brat
14. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms Juicy
15. Headkrack
16. Gary, Special K, Yandy Smith, Headkrack, & Ms. Juicy
17. Headkrack
18. Headkrack
19. Headkrack
20. Headkrack
21. Reginae Carter, Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea
22. Headkrack & Ed Lover
23. Headkrack & Waka Flocka Flame
24. Headkrack's Hip Hop Spot
25. Bow wow, Da Brat, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea,
26. Headkrack
27. Headkrack
28. Headkrack
29. Headkrack Having A Laugh
30. Headkrack & David Banner
31. Headkrack
32. Headkrack
