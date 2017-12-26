The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Birmingham’s Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Foundation was hard at work yet again this Christmas, providing gifts for the less fortunate kids across the city of Birmingham. The Deltas joined forces with the Foundation for a wrap party, where they wrapped tons and tons of presents for kids.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This year’s donations pushed the Rickey Smiley Foundation far beyond their initial goal, bringing in over 300 gifts for Birmingham’s children! Check out this exclusive video to see the beautiful event go down in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Tips On Having Healthy Holidays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Understanding That You Can’t Counsel Everybody [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Discusses His Desire To Expand His Foundation’s Toy Drive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: