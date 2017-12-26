Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Foundation Provides Hundreds Of Gifts For Birmingham’s Kids! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted December 26, 2017
The Rickey Smiley Foundation was hard at work yet again this Christmas, providing gifts for the less fortunate kids across the city of Birmingham. The Deltas joined forces with the Foundation for a wrap party, where they wrapped tons and tons of presents for kids.

This year’s donations pushed the Rickey Smiley Foundation far beyond their initial goal, bringing in over 300 gifts for Birmingham’s children! Check out this exclusive video to see the beautiful event go down in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

