Watch What Happens When Woman Thinks Marriage Proposal Is A Prank

Relationships can be full of surprises, especially if you’re involved with a jokester. College graduate Chelsea understood this firsthand when her boyfriend, Chris, proposed to her. She literally thought he was pulling a prank. Watch her reaction turn from disbelief to tears in the heartwarming video below.

The touching moment has since gained over 1.5 million views on Instagram. It seems like everyone could use some romantic magic this Christmas season.

Congrats to the lucky couple!

