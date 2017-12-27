Gary With Da Tea Explains Why A Woman Should Never Put Her Purse On The Floor [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s easy to think of superstitions and shrug them off as too silly to take seriously. But the reality is, a lot of us are still carrying around a little belief in the superstitions were told about as kids. Rickey Smiley and the rest of the morning show crew talk about the superstitions passed on by grandmothers and other family members that still stick with them today.

Rickey talks about being nervous about splitting the pole, while Gary With Da Tea talks about keeping people out of your house with socks, never buying a man shoes, or putting your purse on the ground. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

