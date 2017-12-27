Dr. Collier On Why You Risk Gaining More Weight Back After Quick Weightloss [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Collier was hanging out in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” answering all of people’s medical questions. A man called up asking about a specific weightloss program, and why, after losing a substantial amount of weight, he gained even more back after stopping the program. He also explains why a product called lipodrops are the best at what they do in terms of weightloss.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Then, a woman calls with a question about sex drive and its relation to menopause, and Rickey Smiley’s maturity is called into question. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Dr. Collier On Staying Healthy, Classy & Warm Through The Holidays [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Collier’s Dessert Tips For Diabetics On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Collier On How To Avoid Digestive Problems On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: