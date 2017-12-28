Cardi B Plans Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers

Posted December 28, 2017
Via | HipHopDX

Twitter found itself up in arms on Christmas Eve (December 24) when a video surfaced of Offset (allegedly) in a hotel room with an unidentified naked women who wasn’t his fiancée Cardi B. The salacious clip was supposedly taken from Offset’s hacked iCloud account, sparking countless rumors that the Migos rapper had cheated.

But that wasn’t the only controversial clip that hit the web over the holiday weekend. A handful of videos featuring Cardi naked also emerged. Now, the “Bodak Yellow” phenom is threatening legal action against the technological thieves, according to TMZ.

