Why Kanye Bought Kim Kardashian Stocks For Christmas [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian has just about everything she could ever want. According to High Snobiety, Kanye had to think of a great gift to buy her. On her Instagram stories Kim showed fans that Kanye bought her stocks in Netflix, Amazon, Apple, adidas and The Walt Disney Company.
Kim said on the video, “Okay, so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks. I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet, thanks! But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple where he got the headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.” Kim tagged the video, “Best Husband alert.”
Walt Disney stock is valued at $100,000 and all the rest are worth a pretty penny. Kim never said what she got Kanye for Christmas, but we are sure its something great. Kanye is a smart man for the gift he bought Kim.
