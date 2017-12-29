Contests
Register To Win Tickets To See Proud Mary Starring Taraji P. Henson

Register below for you chance to win tickets to see movie “Proud Mary” at any Atlanta AMC theater once the film opens on January 12th.

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

WEBSITE: http://www.proudmary-movie.com/ 

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ProudMaryMovie 

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ProudMaryMovie

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/ProudMaryMovie/

