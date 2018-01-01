Virtual Reality Helps Prisoners Learn How To Live Outside Of Jail [VIDEO]

Some people that are in jail never knew what it was like to really live outside of it. With the help of virtual reality it is helping prisoners in an early-release program learn how to live when they get out. According to VICE, inmates in this program use virtual reality to shop, do laundry and other things.

Vice News months ago met with inmates convicted as teens and learned they never knew how to use smart phones. This program will help better their skills and manage in the real world. The criminal just system has also changed and are more forgiving of teens convicted as juveniles.

This program is amazing and has high hopes that other jails can adopt it. When VICE News went there they watched inmates use this VR for the first time. We wish all these inmates luck when they get out and hope this helps them.

