Praise Break: Lady LaVarnga Hubbard “It Pays” [EXCLUSIVE]

For this moment of Praise Break, Rickey Smiley plays Lady La Varnga Hubbard‘s “It Pays.”Check out the audio player above to hear the uplifting song in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

