Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

When Rickey Smiley talked to Black Tony on this particular morning, Black Tony was still at his girl’s house, and totally deprived of sleep. Why? He blames it all on episode of “Power,” which he says got his lady all riled up the night before. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

