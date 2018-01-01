Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says An Episode Of “Power” Is Why He Can’t Come To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
18 reads
Leave a comment

When Rickey Smiley talked to Black Tony on this particular morning, Black Tony was still at his girl’s house, and totally deprived of sleep. Why? He blames it all on episode of “Power,” which he says got his lady all riled up the night before. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Get His Paycheck Via Cash App [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Did Black Tony Manage To Call While Tied Up Inside A Trunk? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest