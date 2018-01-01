Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year Resolution

Someone grab the sage.

Global Grind

Posted 14 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
yoga meditating man with big afro hair

Source: pidjoe / Getty

Spirituality can be great if you’re trying to start the year right. But there’s definitely such a thing as going overboard. Comedian Tyrhee Spivey captures the feeling perfectly in the hilarious clip below. Check it out!

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest