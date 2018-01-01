LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year Resolution

3 reads Leave a comment
Spirituality can be great if you’re trying to start the year right. But there’s definitely such a thing as going overboard. Comedian Tyrhee Spivey captures the feeling perfectly in the hilarious clip below. Check it out!
Going Spiritual With BAE!!!🌎💏 @theparis_nicole @mslr_luv ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Tag THEIR SPIRITUAL SELF 😂 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🎵GOAPEL- CLOSER (closer TO MY DREAMs) ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #spiritual #spirit #love #earthfocus #earth #relax #goapelle #earthday #happiness #happy #relationshipgoals #bae #men #women #relationships #tree #joshua #newyear #newyearseve #losangeles #oceanside #oceansideforlife #thefaketyrhee #tyrheespivey #weegoood
