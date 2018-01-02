How Post Malone’s “Rockstar” Originally Sounded With T-Pain & Joey Badass [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Post Malone‘s “Rockstar” has been ruling the airwaves nationwide for the last few months, so it comes as a pretty big surprise that the song originally sounded totally different than the one we know and love today.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Post Malone released the original as a remix, which has T-Pain and Joey Badass on it. Not only was Joey on it, but he apparently was a ghostwriter for it, too! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Post Malone Has No Business Making Declarative Statements About Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Can Joey Badass & Others Really Say They Helped Inspire Jay-Z’s “4:44?” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: