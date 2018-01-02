Rickey Smiley Morning Show
This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

There couldn’t be a better way to kick off 2018 than with some words of wisdom from Jeff Johnson. He has some powerful words of encouragement to help folks kick up the momentum they need to conquer challenges and opportunities this year.

Jeff talks about letting go of what’s holding you back from pursuing your dreams full force, living in your own authentic truth, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

