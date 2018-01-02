This Message From Jeff Johnson Is All You Need To Conquer 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

There couldn’t be a better way to kick off 2018 than with some words of wisdom from Jeff Johnson. He has some powerful words of encouragement to help folks kick up the momentum they need to conquer challenges and opportunities this year.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Jeff talks about letting go of what’s holding you back from pursuing your dreams full force, living in your own authentic truth, and so much more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Jeff Johnson Explains Why The Story Of Cyntonia Brown Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Sex Trafficking Myths That We Need To Stop Believing [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- EXCLUSIVE: Noah Scharf Addresses White Rappers Using The N Word In Today’s Society [INTERVIEW]
- The Internet Fires Back At Youtuber Logan Paul After Tasteless ‘Suicide Forest’ Video
- Woman Calls Black Store Clerk A ‘Black Whore’
- Why Erykah Badu Was Pulled Over By Dallas Police [VIDEO]