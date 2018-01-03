K. Michelle Opens Up About Why She Had To Get Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

Last year, K. Michelle revealed that she was going to have her butt implants removed. While on “The Real” the R&B star opened up about why she made this decision. According to Essence, she spoke about that, her curves and how the implants has changed her life.

K. Michelle said, “I’ve always been curvy, it wasn’t enough. I thought, I want to take it to the extreme. I’m having trouble with men right now, maybe if I had a huge butt I’ll get even bigger love.” She also revealed her butt wasn’t the only thing she had done. K. Michelle also had her teeth and hips done as well.

After getting treatment for her Lupus she had other aches and pains. She said, “We discovered that my butt is so big and my legs are not holding it. People don’t talk about that, though.” She also talked about women that want to have the implants removed but can’t. K. Michelle said, “Imagine if you don’t have the money to get it out. You got these butt shots and you’re in pain, but you don’t have any money to get it out of you. They don’t tell you about that.” We wish her the best of luck with her surgery.

