How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was in a disgruntled state yet again when he called Rickey Smiley this morning. He recaps his very eventful holiday, starting with getting locked up on the day after Christmas, and ending with him shooting himself in the shoulder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

How Black Tony Shot Himself In The Shoulder On New Year's [EXCLUSIVE]

