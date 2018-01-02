A Woman Battling Breast Cancer Says, “I Do” Just Hours Before Passing Away

An inspirational photo has taken the internet by storm, depicting a cancer patient marrying the love of her life in the hospital just hours before passing away. The wedding happened at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut just a few days before Christmas.

David Mosher, the husband of Heather Mosher who passed away following their wedding, spoke on the viral photo saying, “It reminds me of someone who is crossing the finish line of a marathon or something.” The beautiful bride passed away 18 hours after marrying the love of her life. “Nobody thought she would’ve made it that far. She proved them all wrong and that’s what that photo says to me,” commented David.

I can’t forget this picture. David met Heather swing dancing.

The day she he told him she had cancer, he proposed.

They married in the Hosptial.

She died 18 hours later.

“Heather longed to live to see her wedding day”https://t.co/SZAAaq56Oq pic.twitter.com/MqFo7sce1E — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 31, 2017

A bridesmaid for the big day is who captured the victorious photo, which is now burned in the memories of everyone touched by it–especially the groom. “She’s getting to shout from the rooftops that she loves Dave and is able to say I’m his wife,” the bridesmaid Kara said.

David and Heather’s love story started in May 2015 when they met at swing dance class, and David explained that they were inseparable after that. On December 23 the next year, Heather was diagnosed with breast cancer. David proposed that same night. A year later, after the cancer was much more aggressive and the bride was on life support, the two married–the last words Heather said were her vows.

On December 23rd, just 18 hours after the ceremony, cancer would force the couple to say goodbye. “She’s my great love, and I’m going to lose her, but I’m not losing her forever,” David said.

