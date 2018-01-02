What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?

The art of hustling takes a rare form when it comes to DJ Khaled.
There’s no doubt that the producer had a stupendous year last year, and in his own words, Khaled’s stock definitely rose in 2017. Earlier this week, it was anounced that the cloth talk king added yet another job to his resume — Weight Watchers spokesperson.
🚨MAJORRRR 🔑🔑🔑 ALERT! 🚨Today we’re welcoming a new member to the #WWFamily, @djkhaled . We’re excited to share in his journey and be his partner as he Freestyles his way to his goals: “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I’m grateful for what’s to come." . Tap the link in our bio to join him in his journey. . #weightwatchers #wwfreestyle #2018
Khaled has been hustling for many years now, but he never seems to forget his humble beginnings.
Whatever title you want to give King Khaled, just know that whatever job he’s doing at the time, “He The Best!” Hit the flip for answers to the age old question, “What Does DJ Khaled Do?”