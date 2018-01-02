What Does DJ Khaled Really Do?

The art of hustling takes a rare form when it comes to DJ Khaled.

There’s no doubt that the producer had a stupendous year last year, and in his own words, Khaled’s stock definitely rose in 2017. Earlier this week, it was anounced that the cloth talk king added yet another job to his resume — Weight Watchers spokesperson.

Khaled has been hustling for many years now, but he never seems to forget his humble beginnings.

Whatever title you want to give King Khaled, just know that whatever job he’s doing at the time, “He The Best!” Hit the flip for answers to the age old question, “What Does DJ Khaled Do?”

