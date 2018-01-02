Riding Through Austin, Getting Weird In The New Regal Sportback

I headed down to Austin, Texas to check out the brand new 2018 Buick Regal Sportback. While I was in Texas I got to eat at some dope spots, drive on some amazing roads and hike down to Hamilton Pool. During my drive I really got to test out the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has 250 horsepower. The coolest part about the car was all of it’s cargo space, over 60 cubic feet to be exact. More than the more than the Audi A5 and the BMW 4 Series Grand Coupe.

Check out the video above to see highlights of my drive, the places I ate and more and if you want information on the new Buick Regal Sportback click here.

