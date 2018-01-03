Mad Skillz Drops “2017 Rap Up” [NEW MUSIC]

2017 was one hell of a year and if you don’t remember everything that happened, Mad Skillz has you covered. According to Complex, the Virginia rapper is known for talking about news and entertainment stories that summed up the entire year. In this five minute and 42 second rap over “Big Rich Town” he creatively dished out verses.

Mad Skillz talked about Tiffany Haddish and her break out role in “Girl’s Trip,” Lala and Melo separating as well as SZA coming for peoples men. He also talked about having Colin Kapernick’s back and Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing different women. Skillz also dished out rhymes about Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial and the hit movie “Get Out.”

He didn’t forget to talk about Trump or North Korea as well as a lot of people resigning from their positions. Skillz talked about Jay-Z, Beyonce, the twins and so much more. Let us know what you think of Mad Skillz rap!

