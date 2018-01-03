Chicago Woman Shot While On Facebook Live

On the South Side of Chicago, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the arm while on Facebook live.

WGN9 News reports that the while in her car the woman got into an argument with another woman in her car. When it reached a climax the second woman pulled out a gun and shot the 27-year-old in the arm.

Police were able to identify both women because of the Facebook Live stream. Although the shooting incident wasn’t caught on camera, police were able to verify the legitimacy of the video to WGN.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

(Source: WGN9 News)

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

