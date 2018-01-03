Tanya Of “Little Women: Atlanta” Discusses How To Eat Placenta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s time for the return of “Little Women: Atlanta“ and Juicy and Tanya chatted with the morning show about all the things in store for viewers this season. Tanya talked about her season’s highlight: having a baby! Not only that, she explains, but she has to decide whether or not she’s going to eat her placenta.

Juicy and Tanya also talk about the current temperature of the friendships at the beginning of this season, and how they compare later on. Plus, everyone calls Juicy out for her messiness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

