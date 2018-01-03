Da Brat Explains Why Bow Wow Isn’t Really Lying About His “Club In The Crib” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It may be a new year, but in 2018, Bow Wow still manages to be the punchline. Shad Moss was partying in Atlanta for the New Year, and naturally, took to the ‘gram to share the lituation with the internet. During the video, he exclaimed, “I got a club in the crib!”

The internet got to work on debunking that claim, ultimately identifying the location as So-So Def studios. Everyone was so sure they caught Bow in a lie, but So-So Def’s own Da Brat explains why Bow Wow isn’t lying at all. And, well, she’s got a point. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

