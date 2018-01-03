Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Flying Economy Is Suspicious [EXCLUSIVE]

All eyes are on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they prepared to get married this year. Over the holidays, the couple flew out of London to the south of France. You would think the royal pair would but cuddled up together on a private jet, drinking champagne, but they were actually spotted making their trip in coach.

 The people- especially Gary With Da Tea -are outraged! Is this kind of treatment standard for a royal fiance? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

