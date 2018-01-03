Entertainment News
Are Kerry Washington & Viola Davis Teaming Up For A Scandal/HTGAWM Crossover Episode?

Fingers crossed.

Posted 4 hours ago
47th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

If you thought TGI Thursdays were lit before, you’ll love what Shonda Rhimes has in store for us—allegedly.

Earlier today, Jan. 3, Kerry Washington sent social media into a frenzy when she posted from the set of How To Get Away With Murder as Olivia Pope. “Hey Ms @violadavis ❤ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?,” she captioned the photo. Soon after, Viola Davis posted a photo from the set of Scandal, in character as Annalise Keating.

Deadline reports there is a crossover in the works, though there has been no confirmation just yet.

We didn’t think either show could get any spicier, but per usual, Shonda does not disappoint. Stay tuned for an air date.

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

