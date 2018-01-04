Late last year Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga officially called it quits. According to Page Six, Otunga recently filed an emergency petition and is accusing Hudson of being in contempt of court. Hudson claimed that they needed to be separated because of multiple disputes they had and thought it would be good for their son.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Otunga believes that these rumors have damaged his reputation. The former wrestler doesn’t like the fact that his image is being painted as negative when all he worries about is the well-being of their child. Otunga is also asking that Hudson pay for his legal fees.
He also wants to have the rights to speak on certain events and claims Hudson has a gag order on him. Otunga and Hudson had been together since 2008 and welcomed their son in 2009. We will keep you updated on this story.
RELATED: Is Jennifer Hudson Using Order Of Protection To Gain Wins In Court? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Of Their Son
RELATED: Why Jennifer Hudson’s Son Won’t Be With Her For Thanksgiving
The Latest:
- Why Chocolate Might Go Extinct
- New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi B For Remix of “Finesse”
- Watch Bruno Mars & Cardi B New Visual For “Finesse”
- Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Continue To Battle It Out In Court
- Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair With Vincent Herbert [VIDEO]
- Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For Recent Hospitalization
- Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets About Trump Going To Prison
- Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin
- Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That Just Earned Her Ph.D
- Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram [PHOTOS]