Local News: President Trump Plans To Attend The National Championship Game Between Georgia and Alabama

President Trump plans to attend the national championship game between Georgia and Alabama

Excitement is growing for Monday’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia. President Donald Trump is planning to attend the game, so security will be extra tight. There is a banned items list, items that are banned are as follows, umbrellas, selfie sticks and pom poms.

Frigid temperatures causing water main breaks

This week’s frigid temperatures are creating a challenge for Atlanta’s Watershed Management. They’ve had to deal with nearly 12 water main breaks, including the latest one in Buckhead. Crews have been pouring gravel at the site since the break last night on River Rd. near Peachtree Battle. Atlanta’s Watershed Management is asking that anybody that notices a water main break to report it by calling 311.

