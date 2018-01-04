Spirit Doesn’t Believe This Listener Will Shut Down Her Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spirit was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio, when a listener called in to give her an update on her situation. Last year, she told us that after her 5-year relationship with her baby daddy, he moved on- with her cousin. Well, of course, they broke up, and now homeboy has come crawling back to our caller, asking her if there is still a chance for them.

Spirit tests her, based off of what she advised her the last time she called in. Will she put her foot down and keep from crawling back in, or welcome him back with open arms? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

