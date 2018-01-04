National
Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Renewed For Second Season [VIDEO]

Netflix Original Series 'She's Gotta Have It' Premiere And After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Spike Lee took his 1986 indie film, “She’s Gotta Have It” and brought it to us on Netflix last year. The series scored a lot of fans and was a huge success. According to Deadline, Lee recently announced that “She’s Gotta Have It” will be back for a second season.

Happy New Year. Happy Year. Great News For 2018.

The series is all about the character “Nola Darling” living in Brooklyn in her late twenties. Darling is trying to figure out her life, friendships, job situation and struggles with relationships. The show premiered during Thanksgiving weekend for everyone to binge.

 

The character who plays Nola, said on Instagram, “Back ta werq! Season ✌🏾 is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to aaallll us. ✊🏾😘🎉💜🔥#HappyNewYear #ShesGottaHaveIt📸 @delivrusfromtia.” This is Lee’s first time at doing a television series and is happy about the success. We can’t wait to see the second season.

Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades [PHOTOS]

Happy Anniversary!

