The Man Who Returned Essence Magazine Back To The People [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 3 hours ago
Essence Magazine became a 100% black-owned company this week, run by black women. For an iconic magazine geared to black women, you would think that would be a given. But that makes it finally becoming a reality all the more exciting.

As we celebrate this milestone for black media and business, let’s not forget about the black man who put his money together not only to acquire this crucial brand, but to make sure it stays in the hands of black women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

This weekend marks the 23rd annual Essence Festival in New Orleans! From Tracee Ellis Ross to Boris Kodjoe to Niecy Nash, here's a peek at what your favorite celebs are doing at the star-studded event, via Instagram.

