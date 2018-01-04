The Man Who Returned Essence Magazine Back To The People [EXCLUSIVE]

Essence Magazine became a 100% black-owned company this week, run by black women. For an iconic magazine geared to black women, you would think that would be a given. But that makes it finally becoming a reality all the more exciting.
As we celebrate this milestone for black media and business, let’s not forget about the black man who put his money together not only to acquire this crucial brand, but to make sure it stays in the hands of black women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
