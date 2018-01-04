Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In ‘Scandal’ + ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Episode

TGIT fans, listen up because 2018 is about to kill the game! It was announced earlier this week that the ultimate TGIT crossover is happening, as Scandal’s Olivia Pope and How to Get Away with Murder’s Annalise Keating are set to meet…For. The. Very. First. Time!

It all started with a couple of Instagram photos of Kerry Washington dressed as her character Olivia Pope on the set of HTGAWM, followed by a photo of Viola Davis in Scandal’s Oval Office as her character Annalise Keating. That’s all it took to set social media ablaze and send TGIT fans into a frenzy at the thought of the two amazing characters finally meeting up face-to-face. Deadline was the first to break the official news of the crossover episode that is sure to send ratings through the roof.

Via Deadline:

TGIT fans can rejoice – ‘Scandal’ creator Shonda Rhimes and ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ creator Peter Nowalk just confirmed our scoop that the two Shondaland drama series will be staging a crossover event this season. Rhimes and Nowalk posted the same screen shot of a page from a crossover script featuring both Kerry Washington’s ‘Scandal’ character, Washington fixer Olivia Pope, and Viola Davis’ ‘How To Get Away with Murder’ character, law professor Annalise Keating. It appears to reveal the women’s first meeting. “People. It’s happening,” Rhimes captioned her post with both using hashtags, #TGITCrossover and #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal.

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Nowalk shares as many details as he could without spoiling the stunt for the fans, including who will be part of the crossover and will Washington and Davis share scenes, something the script excerpt confirms. He also provides clues about the storyline’s setting and the event’s timing.

In the interview, when asked about how the concept for the crossover episode finally came to fruition, Peter Nowalk had this to say:

“At the beginning of the season, my writers and I were planning out Viola’s entire arc and something in her story organically came up that was very appropriate for Scandal. When I went to Shonda, she heard it. I said, we don’t have to do it, Viola’s arc doesn’t need this, but it’s possible that their stories could cross really organically. She actually pulled up a clip of something from Scandal and their side of the story coalesced perfectly. So it was one of those serendipitous things where we both realized it was good for both characters, and it almost felt like we had been planning it since last season.

At that point, we just thought about it because we didn’t want it to feel forced, and we just wanted it to happen really naturally. And then if anything bumps along the way, we just won’t do it. We kept getting closer and closer, and it just made more and more sense. I will say, the Scandal read-through, I, as an audience member, just found it so refreshing and fun, and it really felt like Annalise fit in that episode really well. So now the pressure for us for Murder is just to match that level of excitement that they created.”

Other things that fans should know about the forthcoming episode are: Olivia and Annalise will definitely have scenes together, the episode is a two-hour block that will crossover into both shows and the storyline for both Olivia and Annalise takes place in the same location.

Check out the IG pics that started it all BELOW:

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

Tableread. #ShondalandSisters #HowToGetAwayWithScandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:32pm PST

