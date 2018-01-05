Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says He Saw Two Crackheads Get Frozen Stuck Outside [EXCLUSIVE]

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley, he said he witnessed something strange. Two crackheads were outside of his house, and they got frozen stuck in a rather precarious position. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

