Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 15 hours ago
For this game of “5 On It,” the notoriously difficult game that seems much simpler than it is, a man had trouble naming states that end with the letter “A.” Then, a woman from St. Louis called up. When Headkrack gave her a super obscure football question, Da Brat had to take a stand. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

