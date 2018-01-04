Rickey Smiley Morning Show
All The Things That Need To Stop Happening In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE]

This edition of Special K‘s News You Can’t Use is dedicated to improvements in 2018. There are things from 2017 that simply just do not have to join us in 2018- in fact, it’s best if they didn’t. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

