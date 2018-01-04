New Music
Your 2018 Dance Workout Is Here Thanks To Dwight Holt Jr.

Moves you'll definitely feel.

Happy Women Dancing

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Trying to be the improved you by staying fit in 2018? Celebrity fitness instructor Dwight Holt Jr. can help you out.

He’s known for training stars like Mo’Nique, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action. Check out one of his routines below.

Are you ready for the burn?

For more fun routines, swipe through to peep how Dwight brought in Christmas and the new year with Mo’Nique. You can follow him on Instagram to stay updated on his upcoming events!

