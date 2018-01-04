Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Play ‘Burning Questions’ With Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen's hilarious.

Global Grind

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian hit The Ellen Show for a funny interview, during which Ellen tried really, really hard to get the scoop on whether or not Kylie Jenner is pregnant. The famed talk show host failed—miserably—but there were a lot of laughs in between.

In the segment above, for example, pregnant KoKo plays “Burning Questions: Pregnancy Brain Edition!” and does a mean Kim K. impression in the process. Watch that up top, plus more funny clips from her visit to the show on the flip.

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest