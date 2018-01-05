GET THE LOOK: Step Out In Style With A Sexy Silver Suit Like Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross continues her fashion slayage. The 45-year-old Black-ish star stepped out in style to the W Magazine event. W Magazine celebrated their “Best Performances Portfolio” and the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles, California.

Tracee wore a pre-Fall 2018 Balmain silver jumpsuit that is fashion goals. She paired the jumpsuit with black Christian Louboutin pumps and a black minaudiere.

Tracee wore her hair in a low, sleek ponytail, opting for her signature curls. She opted for a neutral makeup look, letting the metallic silver jumpsuit take centerstage.

While you can’t buy this pre-Fall 2018 Balmain jumpsuit (yet), we found some affordable options to have you looking like Winter bling.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ look is a jumpsuit; however, Topshop created metallic suit trousers and a matching blazer that will have you looking like a (rock) star at your next meeting our outing. You can get the metallic suit trousers via Nordstrom for $41.99. The metallic suit jacket is also 50% off, coming in at $49.99. Yes for an entire look being under $100.00!

A silver jumpsuit, similar to the one Tracee is wearing, would be perfect for a night out dancing. Urban Outfitters has a $49.99 extreme plunge silver sequin jumpsuit that will have you serve as the disco ball on the dance floor. Get it, girl!

We love the bold and confident style that Tracee Ellis Ross has and you can have it too, all for under $100.00!

