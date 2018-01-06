Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex Torrei Hart? [VIDEO]

Torrei Hart didn’t exactly spill the tea during her recent appearance on Dish Nation, but she did start boiling it up.

The comedian recently dropped by Dish Nation to be a guest host on the show. While she was in the studio, one of the regular hosts wanted to know how she can work peacefully with her ex-husband, Kevin Hart.

Torrei and Kevin have a storied past, and she maintains that their marriage ended after he cheated on her with his new wife, Eniko Parrish. Although Kevin and Eniko initially denied that they were having an affair while he was with Torrei, Eniko has publicly fudged the timeline of their relationship.

While Torrei has been open about how hurt she was in the past, she’s been able to move on. She and Kevin are coparenting so well that she offered some advice on how to work with your ex professionally.

“I say listen, put your feelings to the side, throw your emotions out the window. It is what it is. I mean you still have to co-parent if you have children, so just make it work,” she said.

“And no, I have never slept with him again,” she added, “Never again, never ever, ever.”

Mentioning that she never slept with Kevin after their split is an odd fact to bring up, so the hosts were curious whether Kevin tried to hook up wih her for old times sake.

Torrei dodged giving a direct answer, stating nonchalantly, “I mean, I don’t want to put nobody’s business out there on TV.”

Torrei may not have said much with that answer, but it still said a lot.

