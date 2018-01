Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Juicy’s Birthday, Cardi B & Offset & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this first freestyle of 2018, Headkrack and Da Brat went in on a variety of topics, like Juicy’s birthday, the cheating rumors surrounding Cardi B and Offset, Kevin Gates, Nas and Nicki Minaj and more!

Plus, Pastor Troy pops up and contributes some bars at the end! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

