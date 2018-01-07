Special K’s Necessary Truths For Kids Returning To School From Holiday Break [EXCLUSIVE]

In life, Special K explains, there are things you just have to be honest about. Since a lot of kids are wrapping up winter break and have to be back at school, he thought he would gear these necessary truths to them.
Special K gives advice to high schoolers about everything from homework help to dating and friendships. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K’s “Uranus” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Yandy Smith Shows Special K How To Be Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Trump Tower In New York City Catches Fire
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To Shoot Kenya Moore’s Domestic Violence PSA
- Golden Globes 2018: Oprah Brought Down The House, Sterling K. Brown Made History
- Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches
- TREND REPORT: Stars Stand In Solidarity In Black, But This Accessory Held An Underlying Message
- Fake Doctor Malachi Love-Robinson Sentenced To Three Years
- Son Of Black Veteran Slain By Cops Vows To Keep Fighting For Justice
- GET THE LOOK: Here’s How To Achieve Octavia Spencer’s Romantic Red Carpet Waves
- Our Fav Black Celebs in Solidarity At The Golden Globes
- 2018 Golden Globes Awards [PHOTOS]