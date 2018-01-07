Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K’s Necessary Truths For Kids Returning To School From Holiday Break [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted January 7, 2018
In life, Special K explains, there are things you just have to be honest about. Since a lot of kids are wrapping up winter break and have to be back at school, he thought he would gear these necessary truths to them.

Special K gives advice to high schoolers about everything from homework help to dating and friendships. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

