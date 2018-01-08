Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Special K has some great tips for all the men out there listening. With the recent surge in victims of sexual harassment shining a light on their transgressors, Special K has some advice: keep it in your pants. Click on the audio player to hear more from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Special K’s “Uranus” Jokes [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Tries To Put Special K On To Vintage Gucci [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K Talks To D Fresh About What Inspired Him To Write “Pants Up Guns Down” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- LOL: This Video Is Being Called The Worst Commercial Of All Time
- For A Second, You’ll Think This Guy’s Head Is On Backwards
- Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest Chris In Marvel Movies
- Mood: Here’s How We’re Entering The Second Week Of 2018
10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work
10 photos Launch gallery
10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work
1. Cleaning Your House Regulary1 of 10
2. Drink More Water2 of 10
3. Stop Eating At NightSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Don't Get Mad Over Small ThingsSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Workout More5 of 10
6. Time Management6 of 10
7. Meeting New PeopleSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Don't Talk Politics8 of 10
9. Finding LoveSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Eating Healthy/DietingSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours