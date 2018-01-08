Tonight is the night where the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Rickey Smiley sat down with a Georgia Bulldoggs fan and had a serious conversation. Although both teams are incredibly talented Rickey knows his team has what it takes to win.
The Bulldoggs have had some injuries this season, but they are ready to take this game on and win. A lot of fans will be traveling to watch this game and Rickey said that most players are from Georgia that play for Alabama. Who do you think will win?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Alabama And Georgia Needs To Do To Secure The Win Tonight [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Excitement For The Alabama Game With Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why It’s Too Much For Pastor Troy & Rickey Smiley To Attend Georgia Vs. Alabama Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Kendrick Lamar CFP National Championship Halftime Show Performance [VIDEO]
- NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse And Back
- Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
- Watch City Girls’ Visual For “Fuck Dat Nigga” [Quality Control]
- Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As Bad At Being A Husband
- Rickey Smiley Sits Down With A Georgia Bulldoggs Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant
- Why Cardi B Won’t Leave Offset After Cheating Twice [EXCLUSIVE]
- But Are You REALLY From The D?! Take Our Quiz!
- Which Atlanta TV Show Character Are You? [Personality Quiz]