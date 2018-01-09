The Weeknd Drops H&M Amid Racist Ad Controversy

Via | HipHopDX

The Weeknd will no longer be working with H&M. The hitmaker announced the split after the Swedish fast-fashion retailer came under fire on Monday (January 8) for putting a black child in a hoodie with the words “COOLEST MONKEY IN THE JUNGLE” plastered on the front of it.

“Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo,” the XO boss wrote in a Twitter post denouncing the racist ad. “i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore…

